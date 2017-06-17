Scotland unable to repeat win against Zimbabwe in ODI series

Despite Kyle Coetzer's 61, Scotland struggled to amass a commanding total

One-day international, Edinburgh: Scotland 169 all out: Coetzer 61, MacLeod 58 Zimbabwe 174-4: Raza 58, Ervine 30, Burl 30 Zimbabwe win by six wickets Scorecard

Zimbabwe levelled their two-game one-day international series against Scotland with a six-wicket win in Edinburgh.

The Scots batted first and were 169 all out as Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer took five wickets.

And though Chris Sole took three wickets in reply, the tourists reached 171-4 with Sikandar Raza (58) and Ryan Burl (30) not out.

On Thursday, Scotland beat Zimbabwe to claim a first win over a Test nation.

And, like the first meeting, Kyle Coetzer top-scored for the Scots but he could not record a second straight century.

Captain Coetzer posted 61, closely followed by 58 from Calum MacLeod.

However, the hosts were unable to maintain that form as Richie Berrington, Preston Mommsen, Con de Lange, Craig Wallace, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans and Sole all failed to reach double figures.

Solomon Mire opened the Zimbabwe innings with 17 and Hamilton Masakadza (12) and Craig Ervine (30) maintained their momentum.

That was interrupted when Sean Williams was caught for six off Sole's bowling but Raza and Burl's stand got the tourists over the line.