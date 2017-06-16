BBC Sport - One-Day Cup: The moment Nottinghamshire complete record chase
Moment Notts complete record run chase
Centuries from Steven Mullaney and Samit Patel help Nottinghamshire complete the highest run-chase in a 50-over competition in this country.
MATCH REPORT: Nottinghamshire chase 371 to beat Essex in semi-final
