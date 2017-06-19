Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan dominate pundits' picks

Bangladesh, inspired by Mahmudullah, caused a major upset by knocking out New Zealand

Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in thrilling style, beating India by 180 runs in the final at The Oval on Sunday.

It has been a memorable tournament for Bangladesh and Pakistan, but less so for Australia and New Zealand.

But what were the moments of the tournament? BBC Sport's Stephan Shemilt asked the Test Match Special team, who have commentated on every single ball delivered in the competition.

Sri Lanka beat India, The Oval, 8 June

by former England captain Alec Stewart

Despite beating India, Sri Lanka were pipped to a place in the semi-finals by Pakistan

Sri Lanka went into this game against the eventual finalists as underdogs. They hadn't played particularly good cricket.

India were a lot of people's favourites for the tournament anyway and once they'd posted a good total, you thought they were going to win easily.

The way Sri Lanka chased it down was brilliant - their captain Angelo Mathews had been out injured but came back in and really led from the front, showing his experience.

To get over the line and beat a side with the quality of India was very, very, special.

Shakib and Mahmudullah's record partnership, Cardiff, 9 June

by Test Match Special commentator Alison Mitchell

The partnership between Mahmudullah and Shakib was Bangladesh's first in excess of 200 in ODI cricket

I'm going to go for Bangladesh beating New Zealand.

It was a momentous victory for Bangladesh and the record 224-run partnership between Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan showed how they have matured as a side.

To complete such a run chase in such a tournament and to get themselves into the semi-finals really stands out for me.

Bangladesh beat New Zealand, Cardiff, 9 June

by former England batter Ebony Rainford-Brent

Bangladesh reached the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time in their history

I love an underdog and Bangladesh taking on New Zealand and beating them is up there for me too.

The Tigers were 12-3 and 33-4 and, as one of the smaller nations, were expected to roll over.

To then see a record-breaking partnership was big for the game. It meant a lot to cricket, to the Bangladesh fans and I loved every minute of it.

Jason Roy's boundary catch against Australia, Edgbaston, 10 June

by BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew

Jason Roy, despite his athletic catch, was dropped for England's semi-final defeat against Pakistan because of a poor run of scores

It was a remarkable catch by Jason Roy at deep mid-wicket.

Australia's Glenn Maxwell was looking dangerous on 20 not out and it was the sort of catch we wouldn't have seen 10 years ago. Now they do it all the time.

As the fielder, in a split-second you're thinking about catching the ball and not tumbling over the boundary edge, so in effect you catch it twice by parrying it back inside the rope.

This was the best example I've seen of this technique, which must be so hard as your eyes scramble to look at everything up, down and sideways.

Roy, however, made it look so easy. It was a brilliant bit of cricket and shows how fielding has improved dramatically.

England beating Australia, Edgbaston, 10 June

by former England batsman James Taylor

England and Australia will meet again in the Ashes this winter

It's always a tasty encounter when England play Australia. We slumped to 35-3 chasing 278 to win but that partnership between Eoin Morgan (87) and Ben Stokes (102*) was brilliant.

A lot of teams would have gone into their shell at that point but England built some momentum by doing the opposite and taking it back to Australia.

They counter-attacked, were destructive and took down a world-class bowling attack in a controlled and dominant fashion.

Ben Stokes' 102* v Australia, Edgbaston, 10 June

by England bowler Chris Woakes

Ben Stokes hit 13 fours and two sixes en route to his highest ODI score

Beating the Aussies in any form of cricket is brilliant but Stokesey's hundred stands out. He went out there and crunched the bowling from ball one.

You could tell he was in the zone. To raise the bat after scoring a hundred against Australia, to win the game and knock them out, it doesn't get better than that.

South Africa's comical run-out, The Oval, 11 June

by Test Match Special commentator Dan Norcross

South Africa were beaten by Pakistan and India as they were eliminated in the group stages

Of South Africa's three run-outs against India, surely the most deliciously absurd was the one involving Faf du Plessis and David Miller.

Du Plessis played the ball behind square and Miller ran towards him - but Du Plessis decided there wasn't a run there.

Deciding he was not going to be the one run out, Du Plessis turned and dived for the line to get in before his team-mate.

The still frame with two of them at the same end was symptomatic of a diabolical campaign for the number one-ranked ODI side in the world. I haven't stopped giggling about it since I saw it.

Sarfraz's catch to dismiss Dickwella, Cardiff, 12 June

by former England off-spinner Vic Marks

Pakistan reached their first 50-over global final since 1999

This catch, in the final group game before the semis, catapulted Pakistan into the final, in my opinion. It was a brilliant catch - an inside edge, not much time to move - that showed great deftness, nimbleness and skills.

And let's not forget the fact Sarfraz is the slowest runner between the wickets in the tournament when he's batting. Every time he went for two, he looked like being run out.

He was great entertainment and captained Pakistan brilliantly.

Thisara Perera's dropped catch against Pakistan, Cardiff, 12 June

by Test Match Special commentator Simon Mann

Might it have been Sri Lanka in the final if Sri Lanka hadn't dropped their catches against Pakistan?

Thisara Perera dropped Sarfraz Ahmed at mid-on when Pakistan needed 43 runs to win with just three wickets in hand in the group stages.

As my daughter would say, it was such an OMG moment - how on earth could he drop that catch?

It stopped Sri Lanka getting to the semi-final, it had an enormous impact on Pakistan to keep their momentum going and led to them winning the final.

It has echoes of Herschelle Gibbs dropping Steve Waugh at Headingley in 1999. People who play cricket will have seen things like this happen week in, week out, but it's not supposed to happen at this level of the game.

Pakistan triumph in the final, The Oval, 18 June

by BBC Sport website cricket writer Stephan Shemilt

Media playback is not supported on this device Kohli dropped then caught in two balls

Did anyone really believe that Pakistan could win it until Virat Kohli was on his way back to the pavilion?

Just one ball before, Azhar Ali dropped the master chaser, a straightforward chance at first slip. How costly might it be?

Not at all. The very next ball, Kohli was squared up and brilliantly held at point by Shadab Khan. There was an eruption at The Oval, part of the crowd delirious, the others devastated.

That was the biggest wicket of Mohammad Amir's destructive new-ball spell, one that tore the heart out of the India top order.

It was exhilarating, dramatic and thrilling fast bowling, delivered by a bowler who has rebuilt his career brilliantly.