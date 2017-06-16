Ashes 2017: Mitchell Starc rested for Australia tour of Bangladesh

Mitchell Starc took 1-52 against England in the Champions Trophy

Australia have left fast bowler Mitchell Starc out of their squad for the two-Test tour of Bangladesh so he can prepare himself for this winter's Ashes series against England.

Scans have shown that a stress fracture of the foot suffered by Starc, 27, in March has not healed properly.

Australia will play two Tests in Bangladesh - in Dhaka on 27 August and Chittagong on 4 September - and bowling spearhead Starc will rest until his return in a one-day series against India in September.

Australia physio David Beakley said: "We aim to have Mitchell returning for the one-day series in India in late September as he begins his build-up to the Ashes."

The tour comes after a previously planned visit in October 2015 was postponed at the last minute by security concerns.

Cricket Australia general manager Pat Howard said: "The Bangladesh Cricket Board and the Bangladesh Government have provided satisfactory levels of assurance and security for this tour to proceed at this stage.

"Players selected for this tour will continue to receive regular security status updates prior to travelling."

Howard, referencing the current pay dispute in Australian cricket, added: "The selectors have also chosen this squad irrespective and independent of the status of the Memorandum of Understanding.

"We are working towards a resolution being in place by 30 June and look forward to continuing to support these players to perform at their very best on the global stage."

The first Ashes Test starts in Brisbane on 23 November.

Australia squad to tour Bangladesh: Steve Smith, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Wade.