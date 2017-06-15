Champions Trophy: India & Pakistan set for final after Rohit's ton sinks Bangladesh

Media playback is not supported on this device Rohit Sharma century guides India to victory

Champions Trophy semi-final, Edgbaston Bangladesh 264-7 (50 overs): Tamim 70, Mushfiqur 61, Jadhav 2-22 India 265-1 (40.1 overs): Rohit 123 not out, Kohli 96 not out, Dhawan 46 India won by nine wickets Scorecard

India cruised past Bangladesh to set up a mouthwatering Champions Trophy final against fierce rivals Pakistan.

Bangladesh looked likely to post a big total at Edgbaston, but from 154-2 they lost both Tamim Iqbal (70) and Mushfiqur Rahim (61) to Kedar Jadhav, and could only muster 264-7.

India were in complete control throughout the chase - Rohit Sharma made an unbeaten 123 and Virat Kohli 96 not out as a nine-wicket win was sealed with almost 10 overs to spare.

Sunday's final is at The Oval, where India will attempt to retain the crown they won in 2013.

It is likely to be a raucous, vibrant and colourful occasion and will hopefully produce a contest to match after two one-sided semi-finals - this and Pakistan's defeat of England on Wednesday.

Kohli became the fastest batsman to 8,000 ODI runs - reaching the landmark in 175 innings, and eclipsing the 182 innings it took South Africa's AB de Villiers

India set up dream final

India-Pakistan tussles - the most-watched in cricket and amongst the highest audiences for all world sport - have been limited to major tournaments for more than four years.

Political tensions mean they have not played a Test match since 2007 or a bilateral series since 2012-13. All recent meetings have either been in International Cricket Council competitions or the Asia Cup.

Though they faced each other in the 2007 World Twenty20 final, which India won, they have never contested a global 50-over decider.

India will start as favourites, especially after they trounced Pakistan in their opening game of the tournament. However, Pakistan have steadily improved and were brilliant in dumping out highly fancied hosts England.

Jadhav changes the game

On a pacy, true Edgbaston surface, Bangladesh - in their first global semi-final - were well placed for a score that would test India when Tamim and Mushfiqur were compiling a third-wicket stand of 123.

Tamim, bowled off a Hardik Pandya no-ball on 16, had only 12 off 35 balls but accelerated against the same bowler and Ravichandran Ashwin, while Mushfiqur busily accumulated with deft touches and nudges off the pads.

As India were beginning to run short of options, they turned to the slingy part-time off-spin of Jadhav, a man with just six previous ODI wickets. Tamim played an awful slog to be bowled and Mushfiqur hit a full toss straight to mid-wicket, surrendering the initiative.

The excellent Jasprit Bumrah led India's death bowling, the Bangladesh total belatedly boosted by Mashrafe Mortaza's 25-ball 30 not out.

Rohit leads India romp

If the suspicion was that Bangladesh were short of a competitive total, it was confirmed by the way that Rohit and opening partner Shikhar Dhawan set about the chase.

Dhawan, the tournament's leading run-scorer, belted the ball square of the wicket on both sides in a 34-ball 46. His charge was only ended by an awful slice to point off Mashrafe.

Rohit was measured throughout, cutting, pulling and driving his way to an 11th ODI century that was completed with a hook for six off left-arm pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman.

He shared an unbroken 178 with captain Kohli, who played an array of trademark cover drives as he passed 8,000 ODI runs.

It was barely a contest, but still entertainment that was lapped up by the India fans in a crowd of 24,340 - a record for an ODI at Edgbaston.

The crowd of 24,340 was a record for Edgbaston - the third time the ground's attendance record has been broken in this competition

'I was determined to get a century' - what they said

India batsman Rohit Sharma, who made an unbeaten 123: "It was a great knock, especially when it comes on a winning note. It's always memorable to win the game and score a hundred. The last few games I was trying to get a big one and I was quite determined today."

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza: "We could have scored 300 or 320 but once they got our two set batsman out that was a big setback for us.

"We have some experienced players now and hopefully next time we will come strongly. You have to be stronger mentally in these type of games but otherwise we did well."

Former England batter Ebony Rainford-Brent on BBC Test Match Special: "It was too easy today for India, but Bangladesh have done themselves and their country proud in this tournament.

"A lot of people predicted India would be in the final. For me, the batting [is strong], they've got the death bowlers - they're so well rounded at the moment."