Josh Shaw: Gloucestershire sign Yorkshire all-rounder on loan
Yorkshire all-rounder Josh Shaw has rejoined Gloucestershire on a one-month loan deal.
The 21-year-old, who has a contract at Headingley until 2018, made his first-class debut for the County Championship Division Two side in March 2016.
"The opportunity to further develop my skills in a first-team environment was simply too good to turn down," he said.
"My main objective now is to push hard for a place in the Gloucestershire line-up."