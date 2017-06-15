Josh Shaw: Gloucestershire sign Yorkshire all-rounder on loan

Josh Shaw
Josh Shaw made his first-class debut for Gloucestershire against Durham MCC in March 2016

Yorkshire all-rounder Josh Shaw has rejoined Gloucestershire on a one-month loan deal.

The 21-year-old, who has a contract at Headingley until 2018, made his first-class debut for the County Championship Division Two side in March 2016.

"The opportunity to further develop my skills in a first-team environment was simply too good to turn down," he said.

"My main objective now is to push hard for a place in the Gloucestershire line-up."

