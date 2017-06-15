BBC Sport - Champions Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan smashes six and two fours to become leading run-scorer

Dhawan smashes six and two fours

  • From the section Cricket

India's Shikhar Dhawan becomes the 2017 Champions Trophy's leading run-scorer with a six and two fours in one over against Bangladesh.

Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.

Top videos

Video

Dhawan smashes six and two fours

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch the drama of Notts' historic run chase

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Next few years may be my last chance to compete - Murray

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Throwback to Ronaldo’s first hat-trick

Video

Rohit century guides India to victory

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Casey 'ecstatic' to be in US Open hunt

  • From the section Golf
Video

How a snowboarder trains in the summer

  • From the section Wales
Video

Castleford's Eden shows how to pull off a 'flying' try

Video

Mayweather v McGregor: The kings of trash talk

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Watch: How Azhar & Fakhar dominated England

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

US Open: "I'm not betting against Dustin Johnson"

Video

Fakhar's fantastic catch dismisses Moeen

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
BHHHC club photo

BHHHC Mixed Hockey Festival

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired