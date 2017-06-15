BBC Sport - Champions Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan smashes six and two fours to become leading run-scorer
Dhawan smashes six and two fours
- From the section Cricket
India's Shikhar Dhawan becomes the 2017 Champions Trophy's leading run-scorer with a six and two fours in one over against Bangladesh.
Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.
