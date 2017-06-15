BBC Sport - Champions Trophy: India strike early against Bangladesh
India strike early against Bangladesh
- From the section Cricket
India strike early against Bangladesh as Soumya Sarkar is bowled in the first over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar during their Champions Trophy semi-final at Edgbaston.
Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.
