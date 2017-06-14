Champions Trophy: Eoin Morgan says no home advantage for beaten England

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights of Azhar & Fakhar's century opening stand

England captain Eoin Morgan says there was no home advantage after his side were thrashed by Pakistan in the Champions Trophy semi-final in Cardiff.

The hosts were dismissed for 211 on a pitch previously used in group-stage games, and lost by eight wickets.

Tournament rules prevented the use of fresh pitches for the semi-final.

"Going into today's game knowing that we were going to play on a used wicket potentially brought Pakistan's game closer to their home," said Morgan.

But his opposite number, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, had no complaints over the playing surface.

"I think the pitch was very good - it was good for both teams. I think we play very good, that is why we won today."

The three tournament venues - Cardiff, Edgbaston and The Oval - all hosted group-stage games, but the International Cricket Council's policy prevents the preparation of any additional pitches at these grounds for the knock-out stages.

India face Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Thursday's second semi-final, with the winners facing Pakistan in Sunday's final at The Oval.

Morgan added: "Coming from Edgbaston, it was a big jump in pace and bounce and too much of an ask for us to adjust. I don't think there was any home advantage."

England were the only team with a 100% record in the group stage and had lived up to the tag of pre-tournament favourites.

The next major 50-over tournament will be the 2019 World Cup, also hosted by England and Wales, and Morgan insisted he was happy with his team's change of approach since their disastrous showing at the 2015 event.

He said: "One of the huge contributing factors towards topping our table and playing very good cricket in the group stages is that we've stayed true to what we believe in and what's worked for us the last couple of years, and I think that's the continued formula for the future.

"I think it will have to evolve in whatever manner the game does over the next two years in the lead-in to the World Cup, but certainly we're moving in the right direction."

Although England struggled to score runs in Cardiff, with all-rounder Ben Stokes uncharacteristically taking 64 balls to score 34, Morgan praised the Pakistan bowlers for taking the initiative away from his batsmen.

"They adjusted to the conditions extremely well. The wicket was obviously slow and low and hard to get away to start with," he added.

"Every partnership we had started behind the rate, which put us under the pump a little bit, and none of our batsmen seemed to get away."

England will next play a one-day-international when they host West Indies in September, but they next play South Africa in a three-match Twenty20 series beginning on 21 June.

Analysis - 'Pakistan played the perfect game'

Injured England seam bowler Chris Woakes on BBC Test Match Special:

"Pakistan opted to bowl first, which we all thought was the wrong decision, as we thought the pitch would deteriorate and become harder to score on.

"England got stuck in the middle period after starting well, and then were well set at 100-2 but we lost our way in the middle period.

"When the ball got older it looked harder to bat and we struggled to gain momentum. Pakistan have played the perfect game, they're peaking at the perfect time."