BBC Sport - Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan's Azhar Ali & Fakhar Zaman dominate England to reach final
Watch: How Azhar & Fakhar dominated England
- From the section Cricket
Watch highlights of Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman's 118-run opening stand as Pakistan thrash England to reach the Champions Trophy final.
MATCH REPORT: Pakistan shock England to reach final
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired