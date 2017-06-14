BBC Sport - Champions Trophy 2017: Fakhar Zaman's superb catch dismisses Moeen Ali
Fakhar's fantastic catch dismisses Moeen
- From the section Cricket
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman takes a superb diving catch to dismiss Moeen Ali as England are bowled out for 211 in their Champions Trophy semi-final defeat at Cardiff.
MATCH REPORT:Pakistan thrash England to reach final
