One-Day Cup: Roy & Batty star as Surrey thrash Worcs to reach Lord's final

Surrey spinner Gareth Batty took five wickets in a row to rip through Worcestershire's middle order

Royal London One-Day Cup, New Road Surrey: 363-7: Jason Roy 92, Ben Foakes 86, Kumar Sangakkara 73 Worcestershire 210: Brett D'Oliveira 53, Whiteley 55; Batty 5-40 Surrey beat Worcestershire by 153 runs Scorecard

Jason Roy scored 92 and Gareth Batty took five wickets as Surrey cruised into a third successive One-Day Cup final in a one-sided semi-final against Worcestershire at New Road.

England one-day opener Roy returned to form after his midweek Champions Trophy semi-final exclusion with a superb knock as Surrey piled up 363-7.

But the hosts fell well short and were dismissed for 210, to lose by 153 runs.

Surrey, runners-up in 2015 and 2016, face Nottinghamshire in the final.

It would have taken a lot to live up to all the drama of Friday night when as Nottinghamshire beat Essex in a thrilling first semi-final at Chelmsford.

But, in their 25th semi-final in all competitions since one-day cricket began in 1963, Worcestershire wilted disappointingly in the blistering sun.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, Surrey made an explosive start, their openers putting on 114 inside 14 overs before Worcestershire's move to slow things down finally brought its reward.

After Moeen had made the breakthrough by bowling Mark Stoneman for 41, the England off-spinner proving his side's most economical bowler, going for 55 runs off his 10 overs.

Daryl Mitchell's medium pacers also had a comparatively becalming effect, capped by the eventual wicket of Roy, while Brett D'Oliveira's seven overs of spin cost 39.

Pacemen John Hastings, Joe Leach and Ed Barnard all proved expensive, however, as Roy and Roy, Stoneman. then Sangakkara (73) and Foakes (86) cashed in.

Needing their largest-ever score in a knockout trophy game, Worcestershire's hopes largely rested with Moeen Ali.

But, just when he appeared to be winning his private duel with Jade Dernbach, after five fours and two sixes, he went for one big shot too many against the former England one-day international and holed out to deep mid-off for 36.

From 42-3, despite Brett D'Oliveira's 53 and a belligerent late 55 from Ross Whiteley, there was no coming back from that as Surrey captain Batty brought himself on against his former club to claim 5-40, his best List A figures for Surrey.

Surrey v Notts at Lord's

Surrey's meeting with Nottinghamshire at Lord's on 1 July will be their 13th one-day final, of which their last victory was in the CB40 against Somerset in 2011. From that team, only skipper Gareth Batty and Jade Dernbach remain in contention.

Notts, who first played in a Lord's final when they lost to Somerset in 1982, will be making only their sixth visit to the home of cricket. They lost their first two and have won their last three - most recently when they beat Glamorgan to win the YB40 in 2013.