BBC Sport - Kumar Sangakkara: Highlights of his 100th century

'An absolute masterclass' - the best of Sangakarra's 100th century

  • From the section Cricket

Watch highlights of Kumar Sangakkara's 100th career century as he helps Surrey beat Yorkshire by 24 runs to reach the One-Day Cup semi-finals.

MATCH REPORT: Kumar Sangakkara's 121 sets up Surrey win at Yorkshire

