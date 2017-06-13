BBC Sport - Kumar Sangakkara: Highlights of his 100th century
'An absolute masterclass' - the best of Sangakarra's 100th century
Cricket
Watch highlights of Kumar Sangakkara's 100th career century as he helps Surrey beat Yorkshire by 24 runs to reach the One-Day Cup semi-finals.
MATCH REPORT: Kumar Sangakkara's 121 sets up Surrey win at Yorkshire
