Kumar Sangakkara: Surrey batsman scores 100th century of career

Media playback is not supported on this device The moment Sangakkara brought up 100th century

Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara scored the 100th century of his career in Surrey's One-Day Cup quarter-final win.

The 39-year-old made 121 in the 24-run victory over Yorkshire at Headingley, his 39th limited-overs hundred to go with 61 first-class centuries.

Sangakkara, who retired from international cricket in 2015, says he will quit first-class cricket after this season.

The left-hander has scored 45,529 runs in all forms of cricket.

He brought up his hundred - his eighth of the season in all formats - with a single to third man off Matt Fisher as Surrey posted 313-7. Yorkshire managed 289-9 in reply.

Sangakkara has enjoyed a stellar summer in County Championship Division One, averaging 90.60 in six matches.

Last month he fell 16 runs short of becoming only the fourth player to make six consecutive first-class centuries.

The former Sri Lanka captain is fifth on the all-time list of leading Test run scorers with 12,400 in 134 Tests, and only India legend Sachin Tendulkar has made more than Sangakkara's 14,234 runs in 404 one-day internationals.