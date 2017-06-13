BBC Sport - One-Day Cup: Dernbach runs out Rafiq with silky footwork

Dernbach runs out Rafiq with silky footwork

  • From the section Cricket

Surrey's Jade Dernbach improvises with his feet to run out Azeem Rafiq in the One-Day Cup quarter-final against Yorkshire.

MATCH REPORT: Kumar Sangakkara's 121 sets up Surrey win at Yorkshire

Top videos

Video

Dernbach runs out Rafiq with silky footwork

  • From the section Cricket
Video

France & England fans unite in tribute to attack victims

Video

'An absolute masterclass' - the best of Sangakarra's 100th century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Golden State beat Cleveland to win NBA title

Video

The moment Sangakkara brought up 100th century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

England 2022 World Cup win realistic - Simpson

Video

Try of the week: Eden finishes great Tigers move

Audio

It Started with a Kiss

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Anniversary Games will be last track race - Weir

Video

Calamitous catching sinks Sri Lanka

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Collapse! Sri Lanka lose four wickets for six runs

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: England win the U20 World Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Buggycise in Action

Buggycise
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired