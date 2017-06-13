BBC Sport - One-Day Cup: Dernbach runs out Rafiq with silky footwork
Dernbach runs out Rafiq with silky footwork
- From the section Cricket
Surrey's Jade Dernbach improvises with his feet to run out Azeem Rafiq in the One-Day Cup quarter-final against Yorkshire.
MATCH REPORT: Kumar Sangakkara's 121 sets up Surrey win at Yorkshire
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired