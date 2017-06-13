BBC Sport - Kumar Sangakkara: Surrey batsman hits 100th century
The moment Sangakkara brought up 100th century
- From the section Cricket
Surrey batsman Kumar Sangakkara reaches an impressive milestone as he brings up his 100th century in all formats with a ton in the One-Day Cup quarter-final against Yorkshire.
Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.
