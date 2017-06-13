England Lions: Keaton Jennings and Hasseb Hameed set to face South Africa A

Keaton Jennings made his Test debut for England against India in Mumbai in December

England Test pair Keaton Jennings and Haseeb Hameed are set to feature for England Lions in a four-day tour fixture against South Africa A.

The Durham and Lancashire openers have been named in a 13-man squad for the game at Canterbury from 21 June.

Surrey opener Mark Stoneman gets a first Lions call-up along with Somerset teenage off-spinner Dominic Bess.

Bess, 19, is joined in the squad by Somerset team-mates Jamie Overton and fellow spinner Jack Leach.

Stoneman, 29, moved from Durham to Surrey in the winter and struck 197 in his side's recent County Championship defeat by Essex at Guilford.

Mark Stoneman is averaging 62.70 for Surrey in the County Championship this season

The left-hander was tipped as a potential opening partner for Alastair Cook during England's tours to Bangladesh and India last winter, but found himself behind Hameed and Jennings.

"The lads in the winter who played did quite well," Stoneman told BBC Radio London last week.

"I imagine they're still at the front of the selectors' thoughts. But I've got to be scoring as many runs as I can to be there in the background if they don't play well or the selectors' decide they want to go in a different direction.

"I've just got to make sure my game is in good order and push for an opportunity."

Both Hameed and Jennings, who captains the Lions side, will hope to make significant runs ahead of England's Test series against South Africa next month. The pair average 19 and 39 in the County Championship respectively this season.

England Lions squad to face South Africa A at Canterbury (21-24 June): Keaton Jennings (Durham, capt), Mark Stoneman (Surrey), Haseeb Hameed (Lancashire), Nick Gubbins (Middlesex), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Ben Foakes (Surrey, wk), Sam Curran (Surrey), Jamie Overton (Somerset), Tom Helm (Middlesex), Jamie Porter (Essex), George Garton (Sussex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Dominic Bess (Somerset).