Champions Trophy: Jason Roy set to be dropped for England v Pakistan

Jason Roy scored just 18 runs in England's three group games at the Champions Trophy

England v Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy semi-final Venue: Cardiff Date: 14 June Start time: 10:30 BST Coverage: Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and in-play highlights.

England are set to drop opener Jason Roy for Wednesday's Champions Trophy semi-final against Pakistan in Cardiff.

South Africa-born Roy, 26, has made just 51 runs in his past eight one-day international innings.

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew says Roy did not bat in Tuesday's net session, with Jonny Bairstow - his likely replacement - in first.

Captain Eoin Morgan backed Roy, but the Surrey batsman was out second ball in the win over Australia on Sunday.

Roy has made 1,462 runs in 46 ODI appearances, at an average of 34.

'Bairstow a fine batsman; Roy will come again'

England are unable to confirm their team until the day of the match for anti-corruption reasons, but Morgan says Yorkshire's Bairstow would be a capable replacement for Roy.

The 27-year-old has played 26 ODIs, scoring 647 runs at an average of 38.05. This year he has scored three half-centuries in four one-day innings for England.

Morgan told BBC Sport: "Jonny Bairstow is our next man in line. He is a very fine batsman. One thing he does exceptionally well is deal with no baggage.

"He comes in and wants to prove everyone wrong the whole time, it's been a huge attribute in him scoring runs when he has had a chance."

Should Roy be dropped as expected, Morgan says the door will not be permanently closed.

"Everyone goes through a bad run and that's expected," he said. "If someone happens to miss out then they're not going to be too far away from our plans in the future.

"We have reasonably strong plans for 15 or 17 guys who we believe can take part in the 2019 World Cup and we are sticking to that plan."