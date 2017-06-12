BBC Sport - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka : Calamitous catching sinks Sri Lanka
Calamitous catching sinks Sri Lanka
- From the section Cricket
A catalogue of Sri Lanka errors in the field, including two dropped catches on Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, sees Pakistan progress to Wednesday's Champions Trophy semi-final against England.
MATCH REPORT: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to set up England semi-final
