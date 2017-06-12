BBC Sport - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka : Calamitous catching sinks Sri Lanka

Calamitous catching sinks Sri Lanka

  • From the section Cricket

A catalogue of Sri Lanka errors in the field, including two dropped catches on Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, sees Pakistan progress to Wednesday's Champions Trophy semi-final against England.

MATCH REPORT: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to set up England semi-final

