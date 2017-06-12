BBC Sport - Sri Lanka v Pakistan: Sri Lanka lose four wickets for six runs
Collapse! Sri Lanka lose four wickets for six runs
- From the section Cricket
Watch Sri Lanka collapse as they lose four wickets for six runs to give Pakistan the upper hand in the final Champions Trophy group match.
Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.
