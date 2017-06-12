BBC Sport - Sri Lanka v Pakistan: Sri Lanka lose four wickets for six runs

Collapse! Sri Lanka lose four wickets for six runs

  • From the section Cricket

Watch Sri Lanka collapse as they lose four wickets for six runs to give Pakistan the upper hand in the final Champions Trophy group match.

Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.

Top videos

Video

Collapse! Sri Lanka lose four wickets for six runs

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: England win the U20 World Cup

Video

'A sacred moment' - Bolt wins last race in Jamaica

Video

Woodman makes incredible penalty save

Video

'Comical, diabolical, dismal, abysmal' - South Africa's three run-outs

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Brownlees enjoy glorious Leeds homecoming

Video

'Absolutely amazing' - Brownlees salute Leeds crowd

Video

Calvert-Lewin scores winner in U20 World Cup final

Audio

LIONS: A big performance, Barrett vs Farrell and Love Island

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Duffy wins women's World Triathlon in Leeds

Video

'I'd rather be a lock in Wales sometimes,' jokes Biggar

Video

Highlights: Argentina 34-38 England

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired