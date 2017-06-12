BBC Sport - Craig Overton: Somerset all-rounder 'wasn't expecting' England Twenty20 call-up

Overton 'wasn't expecting' England call

  • From the section Cricket

Somerset all-rounder Craig Overton tells BBC Points West he "wasn't expecting" to be called up for England's Twenty20 series against South Africa.

The 23-year-old is one of five players yet to make their international debut who have been included in England's squad for the three-match series - which starts in Southampton on 21 June and includes a game at Somerset's home in Taunton.

Top videos

Video

Overton 'wasn't expecting' England call

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Majestic' Brown interception sets up brilliant England try

Video

Watch: Patton's dramatic last-second missed kick

Video

Watch: England beat Argentina 35-25 in thrilling Test

Video

Gatland has devalued Lions jersey - Guscott

Video

Batty wickets put Surrey into One-Day Cup final

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Wigan beat Wolves in thriller

Video

Wigan's Burgess scores magnificent fingertip try

Video

Hansen comments show he is worried - Gatland

Video

GB's Wightman storms 1500m victory in Oslo

Video

England profited from Pumas mistakes - Jones

Video

Watch the drama of Notts' historic run chase

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Next few years may be my last chance to compete - Murray

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming
Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired