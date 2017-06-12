BBC Sport - Craig Overton: Somerset all-rounder 'wasn't expecting' England Twenty20 call-up
Overton 'wasn't expecting' England call
- From the section Cricket
Somerset all-rounder Craig Overton tells BBC Points West he "wasn't expecting" to be called up for England's Twenty20 series against South Africa.
The 23-year-old is one of five players yet to make their international debut who have been included in England's squad for the three-match series - which starts in Southampton on 21 June and includes a game at Somerset's home in Taunton.
