'Comical, diabolical, dismal, abysmal' - South Africa's three run-outs
- From the section Cricket
Watch the three run-outs as South Africa are all out for 191 after collapsing against India in the ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval.
Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.
