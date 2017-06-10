BBC Sport - England v Australia: Jason Roy's brilliant catch to dimiss Glenn Maxwell
Watch Roy's brilliant catch to dismiss Maxwell
- From the section Cricket
England's Jason Roy produces a stunning catch on the mid-wicket boundary to dismiss Australia's Glenn Maxwell in their final Champions Trophy group game at Edgbaston.
Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.
Available to UK users only.
