BBC Sport - England v Australia: Jason Roy's brilliant catch to dimiss Glenn Maxwell

Watch Roy's brilliant catch to dismiss Maxwell

  • From the section Cricket

England's Jason Roy produces a stunning catch on the mid-wicket boundary to dismiss Australia's Glenn Maxwell in their final Champions Trophy group game at Edgbaston.

Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Watch Roy's brilliant catch to dismiss Maxwell

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Roy's brilliant catch sparks Australia collapse

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Wood removes Australia opener Warner for 21

  • From the section Cricket
Video

John Terry: Captain, leader, legend... goalkeeper

Video

No Churchill-style speech for Strachan

Video

'It came down to fight or flight'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Murray 'proud' despite semi-final defeat

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'A magnificent piece of history for Bangladesh'

Video

A Lions Tale: Fly-half legend Phil Bennett

Video

Southee takes three early Bangladesh wickets

Video

Mosaddek's wickets hamper New Zealand

Video

'Glorious! That's probably gone into the River Taff'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Women on pontoon

Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon Leeds
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired