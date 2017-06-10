Rashid Khan: Afghanistan spinner takes 7-18 against West Indies

Rashid Khan's figures were 4-1 at one stage of his 8.4 overs

West Indies v Afghanistan ODI West Indies 149 all out (44.4 overs): Rashid 7-18 Afghanistan 212-6: Ahmadi 81 Afghanistan won by 65 runs Scorecard

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan took the fourth best one-day international bowling figures with 7-18 in a 63-run win over the West Indies.

The 18-year-old helped dismiss the hosts for 149 after Afghanistan scored 212-6 in St Lucia.

The Windies were 68-2 before Rashid entered the attack and took two wickets in two balls in both of his first two overs.

At one point Rashid had figures of 4-1 in a spell which lasted 8.4 overs.

Sri Lanka left-arm pace bowler Chaminda Vaas has the best bowling figures in an ODI, taking 8-19 against Zimbabwe in 2001.

Afghanistan's win came after they had lost the Twenty20 series 3-0 to the Windies, with the second game of the three-match ODI series on Sunday.

Top five ODI bowling figures

1. Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas - 8-19 v Zimbabwe, December 2001

2. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi - 7-12 v West Indies, July 2013

3. Australia's Glenn McGrath - 7-15 v Namibia, February 2003

4. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan - 7-18 v West Indies, June 2017

5. Australia's Andy Bichel - 7-20 v England, March 2003

Source: Cricinfo