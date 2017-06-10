Rashid Khan: Afghanistan spinner takes 7-18 against West Indies
|West Indies v Afghanistan ODI
|West Indies 149 all out (44.4 overs): Rashid 7-18
|Afghanistan 212-6: Ahmadi 81
|Afghanistan won by 65 runs
Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan took the fourth best one-day international bowling figures with 7-18 in a 63-run win over the West Indies.
The 18-year-old helped dismiss the hosts for 149 after Afghanistan scored 212-6 in St Lucia.
The Windies were 68-2 before Rashid entered the attack and took two wickets in two balls in both of his first two overs.
At one point Rashid had figures of 4-1 in a spell which lasted 8.4 overs.
Sri Lanka left-arm pace bowler Chaminda Vaas has the best bowling figures in an ODI, taking 8-19 against Zimbabwe in 2001.
Afghanistan's win came after they had lost the Twenty20 series 3-0 to the Windies, with the second game of the three-match ODI series on Sunday.
Top five ODI bowling figures
1. Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas - 8-19 v Zimbabwe, December 2001
2. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi - 7-12 v West Indies, July 2013
3. Australia's Glenn McGrath - 7-15 v Namibia, February 2003
4. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan - 7-18 v West Indies, June 2017
5. Australia's Andy Bichel - 7-20 v England, March 2003
Source: Cricinfo