Watch the best moments as Bangladesh recover from 12-3 to beat New Zealand thanks to a record stand of 224 between Shakib Al Hasan (114) and Mahmudullah (102 not out).

MARCH REPORT: Bangladesh produce a record stand to knock New Zealand out

Catch up on all the cricket action here with our Champions Trophy highlights.

Available to UK users only.

