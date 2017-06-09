BBC Sport - New Zealand v Bangladesh: 'A magnificent piece of history for Bangladesh'
- From the section Cricket
Watch the best moments as Bangladesh recover from 12-3 to beat New Zealand thanks to a record stand of 224 between Shakib Al Hasan (114) and Mahmudullah (102 not out).
MARCH REPORT: Bangladesh produce a record stand to knock New Zealand out
Catch up on all the cricket action here with our Champions Trophy highlights.
Available to UK users only.
