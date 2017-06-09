BBC Sport - New Zealand v Bangladesh: Mosaddek's wickets hamper New Zealand

Mosaddek's wickets hampers New Zealand

Bangladesh's Mosaddek Hossain's three quick wickets against New Zealand's lower order checks the Black Caps' progress and leaves his side chasing down 265-8 in the Champions Trophy in Cardiff.

Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.

Available to UK users only.

