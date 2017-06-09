BBC Sport - New Zealand v Bangladesh: Mosaddek's wickets hamper New Zealand
Mosaddek's wickets hampers New Zealand
- From the section Cricket
Bangladesh's Mosaddek Hossain's three quick wickets against New Zealand's lower order checks the Black Caps' progress and leaves his side chasing down 265-8 in the Champions Trophy in Cardiff.
