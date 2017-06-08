BBC Sport - India v Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews hits Sri Lanka's winning runs
Mathews hits Sri Lanka's winning runs
- From the section Cricket
Captain Angelo Mathews seals victory as Sri Lanka successfully pass India's 321 total with eight balls to spare to secure a memorable win.
Relive in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.
