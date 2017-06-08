BBC Sport - India v Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews hits Sri Lanka's winning runs

Mathews hits Sri Lanka's winning runs

Captain Angelo Mathews seals victory as Sri Lanka successfully pass India's 321 total with eight balls to spare to secure a memorable win.

Relive in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.

Top videos

Video

Mathews hits Sri Lanka's winning runs

Video

Highlights: England beat Italy to reach U20 World Cup final

Video

5 great Costa goals as he hints at Chelsea exit

Video

Brilliant run-outs check Sri Lanka

Video

Dhawan's 125 puts India in control

Video

India reach 100 with Rohit's six

Video

Conte doesn't want me at Chelsea - Costa

Video

How to hit big with Joe Root's coach

Video

Hasan's match-winning display for Pakistan

Video

Cancer proves 'a footballer is not bulletproof'

Video

Kane eyes England captaincy

Video

'He gave up' - McEnroe on 'shocking' Djokovic capitulation

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Yoga in Action

Yoga
Saddle Club group of riders in the arena

Saddle Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired