BBC Sport - Pakistan v South Africa: Pakistan in strong position as rain stops play

Pakistan in ascendency as rain stops play

Babar Azam hits a four off the last ball before rain stops play at Edgbaston, with Pakistan in a strong position on 119-3 in their Champions Trophy match against South Africa.

Pakistan are 19 runs ahead of the DLS par score, meaning they will win if play does not restart.

Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.

