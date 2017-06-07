BBC Sport - Pakistan v South Africa: Pakistan in strong position as rain stops play
Pakistan in ascendency as rain stops play
- From the section Cricket
Babar Azam hits a four off the last ball before rain stops play at Edgbaston, with Pakistan in a strong position on 119-3 in their Champions Trophy match against South Africa.
Pakistan are 19 runs ahead of the DLS par score, meaning they will win if play does not restart.
Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.
