BBC Sport - England v New Zealand: Dangerman Kane Williamson removed on 87 by Mark Wood

Dangerman Williamson removed on 87

New Zealand's Kane Williamson misses out on a second century in as many matches as he is caught behind off England's Mark Wood in their Champions Trophy match in Cardiff.

Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Dangerman Williamson removed on 87

Video

5 great Defoe goals as he nears Bournemouth switch

Video

England's Ball bowls Ronchi first ball

Video

New Arsenal signing's record-breaking own goal

Video

Look out! Buttler blast troubles cameraman

Video

England and NZ pause for minute's silence

Video

Watch Tiote's stunner against Arsenal

Video

Murray ready for Nishikori quarter-final

Video

Boult brilliantly catches England's Moeen

Video

Relieved Root survives run out scare

Video

Murray pays tribute to victims of 'terrible' UK terror attacks

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Roy's batting struggles continue

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Keeping Active

Multi-Sport Holiday Course
Buggycise in Action

Buggycise

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired