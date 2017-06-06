BBC Sport - England v New Zealand: Dangerman Kane Williamson removed on 87 by Mark Wood
Dangerman Williamson removed on 87
New Zealand's Kane Williamson misses out on a second century in as many matches as he is caught behind off England's Mark Wood in their Champions Trophy match in Cardiff.
