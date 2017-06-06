BBC Sport - England v New Zealand: Luke Ronchi bowled first ball off Jake Ball
England's Ball bowls Ronchi first ball
New Zealand's Luke Ronchi is bowled out off his first ball by England's Jake Ball as his side chase 311 to win their Champions Trophy match in Cardiff.
