BBC Sport - England v New Zealand: Moeen Ali out to Trent Boult's brilliant catch

Boult brilliantly catches Moeen as England toil

England continue to struggle against New Zealand as Trent Boult produces a brilliant catch to restrict Moeen Ali to 12 runs in their Champions Trophy match in Cardiff.

Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.

Available to UK users only.

