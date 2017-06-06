BBC Sport - England v New Zealand: Moeen Ali out to Trent Boult's brilliant catch
Boult brilliantly catches Moeen as England toil
- From the section Cricket
England continue to struggle against New Zealand as Trent Boult produces a brilliant catch to restrict Moeen Ali to 12 runs in their Champions Trophy match in Cardiff.
