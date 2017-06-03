Champions Trophy: Hashim Amla and Imran Tahir shine in South Africa win

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch how "genius" Tahir lit up the Oval

Champions Trophy Group B, The Oval: South Africa 299-6 (50 overs): Amla 103, Du Plessis 75 Sri Lanka 203 (41.3 overs): Tharanga 57, Tahir 4-27 South Africa won by 96 runs Scorecard

South Africa came through some tricky moments to see off Sri Lanka by 96 runs in their Champions Trophy opener at The Oval.

Hashim Amla stroked a calm 103, but some disciplined Sri Lanka bowling kept the Proteas to 299-6.

Niroshan Dickwella then made 41 from 33 balls to make the chase seem possible.

But after he fell, Sri Lanka lost eight wickets for 98 runs to be bowled out for 203, with leg-spinner Imran Tahir taking 4-27.

World number ones South Africa are favourites to progress from Group B, alongside India, who play Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Amla ton fails to fire Proteas

On a sluggish surface, South Africa failed to fully capitalise on Amla's 25th ODI ton.

Opting to bowl first, Sri Lanka adapted well to the conditions, restricting South Africa to only six fours and one six in the first 20 overs.

The pressure they created could have earned more rewards, but Lasith Malinga failed to get a hand on a Faf du Plessis top edge when he was on only eight.

Du Plessis made 75 in a second-wicket stand of 145 with Amla, who worked the ball off his pads and guided it behind square on the off side with the minimum of fuss.

However, the Proteas were unable to fully accelerate and Du Plessis' edge behind from the impressive pace bowling of Nuwan Pradeep was the first of four wickets to fall for 43 runs.

It took the late hitting of JP Duminy, whose 20-ball 38 included 10 runs from the final two balls of the innings, to set Sri Lanka a target of 300.

Tahir shines after Dickwella fireworks

That mark seemed well within reach when the energetic Dickwella was swatting the ball all around The Oval.

The left-hander played whips and drives to some ordinary South Africa pace bowling until he sliced Morne Morkel to third man.

His exit allowed South Africa to squeeze through the brilliant fielding of AB de Villiers and excellent bowling of Tahir.

First De Villiers leapt to remove Kusal Mendis with a one-handed catch at mid-on, then, in Tahir's first over, the South Africa skipper produced a stunning swoop and throw to run out Dinesh Chandimal. Three balls later, Tahir trapped Chamara Kapugedara lbw.

Upul Tharanga, captaining Sri Lanka in place of the injured Angelo Mathews, remained, but when he was caught at deep cover off Tahir for 57, the contest was effectively over.

Tahir underlined South Africa's dominance with a direct hit from mid-on to run out Suranga Lakmal, and it was his bowling that completed the Proteas' eighth successive win against Sri Lanka.

'It doesn't matter about winning pretty' - what they said

South Africa captain AB de Villiers: "It wasn't as true a wicket as the England v Bangladesh game so I was happy with our total.

"I thought Sri Lanka could chase it down, but also thought we should have enough. Hashim is a great asset to have. He's a great team man who contributes so much in the changing room, as well as scoring all those runs."

Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga: "We bowled well. We kept them down below 300, which is a good effort. We have to come back strongly against India, especially with our batting."

Man of the match Imran Tahir: "Every time I put this jersey on, I feel honoured. I'm working hard and I hope this form continues in the tournament. We stuck to our plans today and won and that's very pleasing and encouraging."

Former England batter Ebony Rainford-Brent on TMS: "Sri Lanka could have taken this deeper, but South Africa were very good. In tournament cricket, it's about building momentum. It doesn't matter about winning pretty. They shut Sri Lanka down today and move on to the next match."