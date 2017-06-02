BBC Sport - Champions Trophy: Kane Williamson scores his first century against Australia
Best shots from Williamson's century
- From the section Cricket
Watch a selection of Kane Williamson's best shots from his century for New Zealand against Australia, the first he has ever made against them, during the abandoned Champions Trophy match at Edgbaston.
