Champions Trophy: Australia and New Zealand draw after play abandoned

Australia v New Zealand
Rain abandoned play with Australia 53-3 off 9 overs. A minimum of 20 overs were needed for a result to be declared
Champions Trophy, Group, A, Edgbaston
New Zealand 291 all out (46 overs): Williamson 100, Ronchi 65, Hazlewood 6-52
Australia 53-3 off 9 overs (chasing 235 off 33 overs): Warner 18, Milne 2-9
Match abandoned due to rain
Match scorecard; Standings

Kane Williamson scored a century for New Zealand in their abandoned Champions Trophy game against Australia at Edgbaston.

The Kiwi captain top-scored as his side looked to be heading for a win before play was halted in the second innings.

Australia were 53-3 after nine overs, chasing a revised target of 235 from 33 overs, when rain intervened.

The two teams pick up a point each as England top the group after Thursday's win over Bangladesh.

More follows.

