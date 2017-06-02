Champions Trophy: Australia and New Zealand draw after play abandoned
-
- From the section Cricket
|Champions Trophy, Group, A, Edgbaston
|New Zealand 291 all out (46 overs): Williamson 100, Ronchi 65, Hazlewood 6-52
|Australia 53-3 off 9 overs (chasing 235 off 33 overs): Warner 18, Milne 2-9
|Match abandoned due to rain
|Match scorecard; Standings
Kane Williamson scored a century for New Zealand in their abandoned Champions Trophy game against Australia at Edgbaston.
The Kiwi captain top-scored as his side looked to be heading for a win before play was halted in the second innings.
Australia were 53-3 after nine overs, chasing a revised target of 235 from 33 overs, when rain intervened.
The two teams pick up a point each as England top the group after Thursday's win over Bangladesh.
More follows.