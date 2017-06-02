BBC Sport - Australia v New Zealand: Luke Ronchi attacks Pat Cummins in the 15th over

A six, two fours and a drop - Ronchi's dramatic over

New Zealand's Luke Ronchi attacks Australia's Pat Cummins in dramatic style with a six, two boundaries and a dropped catch during one over in their Champions Trophy game.

Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

A six, two fours and a drop - Ronchi's dramatic over

Video

Fingertips! Fan catches Ronchi's 'extraordinary' six

Video

Highlights: Root defies injury to inspire England win

Video

Pint-Sized Gold: India's shock 1983 victory

Video

Van der Sar backs Buffon in Champions League

Video

Highlights: Ulster 28-43 Barbarians

Video

Stokes sledging leads to confrontation with Tamim

Video

Every Lion has chance to prove themselves - Gatland

Video

Root reaches his 100 against Bangladesh

Video

New Zealand will test Northern Ireland - O'Neill

Video

Man City's late winner keeps title hopes alive

Video

Pint-Sized Gold: The best of John Arlott

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport May Half Term Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport May Half Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired