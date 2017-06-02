BBC Sport - Australia v New Zealand: Luke Ronchi attacks Pat Cummins in the 15th over
A six, two fours and a drop - Ronchi's dramatic over
- From the section Cricket
New Zealand's Luke Ronchi attacks Australia's Pat Cummins in dramatic style with a six, two boundaries and a dropped catch during one over in their Champions Trophy game.
Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired