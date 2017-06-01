BBC Sport - England v Bangladesh: Hosts lose early wicket as Jason Roy out for one
Watch: Roy's sorry run of form continues
England lose an early wicket as Jason Roy is caught by Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman during the opening match of the Champions Trophy at The Oval.
Watch video clips and follow live text commentary of England v Bangladesh here.
