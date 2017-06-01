BBC Sport - England v Bangladesh: Ben Stokes sledging leads to confrontation with Tamim Iqbal

Stokes sledging leads to confrontation with Tamim

England's Ben Stokes and Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal exchange words during the opening match of the Champions Trophy at The Oval. Tamim went on to make a century.

Watch video clips and follow live text commentary of England v Bangladesh here.

Available to UK users only.

