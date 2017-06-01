BBC Sport - England v Bangladesh: Ben Stokes sledging leads to confrontation with Tamim Iqbal
Stokes sledging leads to confrontation with Tamim
- From the section Cricket
England's Ben Stokes and Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal exchange words during the opening match of the Champions Trophy at The Oval. Tamim went on to make a century.
Watch video clips and follow live text commentary of England v Bangladesh here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired