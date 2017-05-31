Champions Trophy 2017: Ben Stokes unlikely to bowl full 10 overs

By Stephan Shemilt

BBC Sport at The Oval

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes has suffered with injury since returning from a successful spell in the IPL
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Venues: The Oval, Edgbaston, Cardiff. Dates: 1-18 June
Ben Stokes is set to bowl in England's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh, but his workload will be determined by a fitness test on Thursday morning.

All-rounder Stokes, 25, has been suffering from a knee problem but bowled in practice on Wednesday.

"I certainly see him bowling," said England captain Eoin Morgan.

Morgan also confirmed Chris Woakes is fit and Jason Roy will retain his place opening the batting.

