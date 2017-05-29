BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Steven Finn is caught as England slump to 153
Finn caught as England bowled out for 153
- From the section Cricket
England's Steven Finn is caught by AB de Villiers as England are all out for 153 from 31.1 overs in the final one-day international against South Africa at Lord's.
