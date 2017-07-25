BBC Sport's Pint-Sized Test Match Special remembers some of commentator John Arlott's best moments, including Australia's Don Bradman's last Test in 1948 and the Lord's "freaker" in 1975.

Listen to Sixty years of TMS on BBC Radio 5 live at 19:30 BST on Tuesday to relive the most memorable moments as chosen by listeners, players and commentators.

