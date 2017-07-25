BBC Sport's Pint-Sized Test Match Special looks back at some of the lighter moments over the years, including Jonathan Agnew's infamous "leg-over" comment and Christopher Martin-Jenkins telling Daniel Vettorri to keep "his rod down".

Listen to Sixty years of TMS on BBC Radio 5 live at 19:30 BST on Tuesday to relive the most memorable moments as chosen by listeners, players and commentators.

WATCH MORE: Pint-Sized TMS Gold - 2005 Ashes funniest moments

Available to UK users only.