BBC Sport - Test Match Special: Pint-Sized TMS' funniest moments
Sixty years of TMS: The funniest moments
- From the section Cricket
BBC Sport's Pint-Sized Test Match Special looks back at some of the lighter moments over the years, including Jonathan Agnew's infamous "leg-over" comment and Christopher Martin-Jenkins telling Daniel Vettorri to keep "his rod down".
Listen to Sixty years of TMS on BBC Radio 5 live at 19:30 BST on Tuesday to relive the most memorable moments as chosen by listeners, players and commentators.
WATCH MORE: Pint-Sized TMS Gold - 2005 Ashes funniest moments
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired