England v South Africa: Finn, Roland-Jones & Dawson called into squad for third ODI

Toby Roland-Jones (left), Steven Finn (centre) and Liam Dawson all have a chance to feature in the final game of England's one-day series against South Africa

England v South Africa: Third one-day international Venue: Lord's. Date: Monday, 29 May. Time: 11:00 BST.

Middlesex pair Steven Finn and Toby Roland-Jones and Hampshire's Liam Dawson have been called up for England's third one-day international against South Africa on Monday.

The trio will replace Moeen Ali (groin), Ben Stokes (knee) and Chris Woakes (thigh), who have all been rested for the match at Lord's.

England lead the series 2-0.

It is England's final game before they begin the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh at The Oval on Thursday.

Stokes hit a century in the second ODI win against South Africa on Saturday, but the knee injury that troubled him in the first ODI meant he could only bowl three overs.

The all-rounder is due to have a scan on his knee once it settles down.

Woakes missed the second ODI with a tight quad while Ali bowled eight overs of the match in Southampton.

Finn has played 68 ODIs while Dawson's only one-day England appearance came against Pakistan in Cardiff in September 2016 when he scored 10 runs and took two wickets.

All-rounder Roland-Jones, 29, has yet to play for England. His hat-trick against Yorkshire on the final day of the 2016 County Championship season helped Middlesex to their first title since 1993.