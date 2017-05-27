BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Joe Root in bizarre run out

Unlucky Root in bizarre run out

An unlucky Joe Root sees his innings ended as he is run out after Eoin Morgan's shot is hit straight back at bowler Dwaine Pretorius who manages to get a finger-tip to the ball before it hits the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Unlucky Root in bizarre run out

