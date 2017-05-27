BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Joe Root in bizarre run out
Unlucky Root in bizarre run out
Cricket
An unlucky Joe Root sees his innings ended as he is run out after Eoin Morgan's shot is hit straight back at bowler Dwaine Pretorius who manages to get a finger-tip to the ball before it hits the stumps at the non-striker's end.
Follow live coverage of England v South Africa, including video clips, TMS and text updates
Available to UK users only.
