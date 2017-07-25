BBC Sport - Test Match Special: Pint-Sized Shane Warne 'ball of the century'
Sixty years of TMS: Warne's 'ball of the century'
- From the section Cricket
BBC Sport's Pint-Sized Test Match Special travels back to Shane Warne's "ball of the century" when the legendary Australia leg-spinner bowled England's Mike Gatting with his first delivery in an Ashes Test at Old Trafford in 1993.
Listen to Sixty years of TMS on BBC Radio 5 live at 19:30 BST on Tuesday to relive the most memorable moments as chosen by listeners, players and commentators.
WATCH MORE: Pint-Sized TMS Gold - Test Match Special's funniest moments
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired