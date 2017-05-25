Ashes 2017: England to play three warm-ups before series in Australia

Joe Root and Stuart Broad in England training
England are to play Test series against South Africa and West Indies this summer under new captain Joe Root

England will play three warm-up games in Australia before this year's Ashes series gets under way in November.

The tourists play a Western Australia XI in a two-day match in Perth from 4 November, followed by a day-night match of four days against a Cricket Australia (CA) XI, from 8 November.

They take on another CA XI over four days in Townsville from 15 November.

The Ashes series starts in Brisbane on 23 November at 00:00 BST, with the second Test to be a day-night game.

That takes place in Adelaide from 2 December.

England will also play a CA XI in a two-day game in Perth between the second and third Tests of their five-match series with Australia - that match will start on 9 December.

And before England and Australia begin their five-match one-day series after the Ashes - the first is scheduled for 14 January - England will play a one-day match against a CA XI on 11 January in Sydney.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Yoga in Action

Yoga
Lady and gentleman playing tennis

Racket Mornings in Epsom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired