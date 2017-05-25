Ashes 2017: England to play three warm-ups before series in Australia

England are to play Test series against South Africa and West Indies this summer under new captain Joe Root

England will play three warm-up games in Australia before this year's Ashes series gets under way in November.

The tourists play a Western Australia XI in a two-day match in Perth from 4 November, followed by a day-night match of four days against a Cricket Australia (CA) XI, from 8 November.

They take on another CA XI over four days in Townsville from 15 November.

The Ashes series starts in Brisbane on 23 November at 00:00 BST, with the second Test to be a day-night game.

That takes place in Adelaide from 2 December.

England will also play a CA XI in a two-day game in Perth between the second and third Tests of their five-match series with Australia - that match will start on 9 December.

And before England and Australia begin their five-match one-day series after the Ashes - the first is scheduled for 14 January - England will play a one-day match against a CA XI on 11 January in Sydney.