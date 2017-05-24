BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Eoin Morgan century sets up win
Morgan magic helps England beat South Africa
- From the section Cricket
England captain Eoin Morgan hits five sixes in a superb 107 as his side beat South Africa by 72 runs after scoring 339-6 at Headingley in the first of three one-day internationals before next month's Champions Trophy.
