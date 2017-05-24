Jacques Rudolph: Glamorgan batsman to retire at end of 2017 season

Jacques Rudolph scored an unbeaten 222 on his Test debut for South Africa

Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph is to retire at the end of the 2017 season.

The 36-year-old former South Africa batsman has relinquished the four-day captaincy immediately, but will remain Twenty20 skipper until he quits.

Rudolph played for Yorkshire and Surrey before joining Glamorgan in 2014, going on to lead them in all competitions in 2016 and 2017.

"The time feels right to call an end to my playing career," Rudolph said.

"I have been incredibly fortunate to have enjoyed playing the game I love for the last 20 years.

"But at the end of this summer it will be time to focus on a new venture away from cricket and spend more time with my young family."

Jacques Rudolph made his South Africa Test debut against Bangladesh in 2003

"The last four years at Glamorgan have been special and I've enjoyed playing for the club along with developing a spirit and culture with Robert Croft and Hugh Morris that I believe will help the club in years to come.

"I still want to help Glamorgan achieve success on the field this season and finish my time with the club, and end my career, on a high. "

Michael Hogan will succeed Rudolph as Glamorgan's County Championship captain and will be in the role until the end of the season.

Rudolph made 48 Test appearances, played 45 one-day internationals and made one T20 international appearance for South Africa.

"Jacques has enjoyed an outstanding career at international level as well as in domestic cricket and beyond his talents with the bat," Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris said.

"His contribution has been significant as a leader who has been a pleasure to work with."