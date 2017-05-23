Richard Levi: Northants batsman extends contract at Division Two county

Richard Levi
Richard Levi made 13 appearances for South Africa in T20 internationals

South African batsman Richard Levi has signed a two-year extension on his Northants contract to keep him at the club until the end of 2019.

The 29-year-old, capped 13 times by his country in the T20 format, has scored 1,397 runs in the shortest format for Northants after joining in 2013.

Levi, who has also scored 1,468 first-class Northants runs, has helped the county win two domestic T20 trophies.

"I'm looking forward to continuing to build on our success," he said.

