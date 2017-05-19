Leicestershire v Kent: No play possible on first day because of rain

Leicestershire have only four points this season, having been deducted 16 points for repeated disciplinary offences

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day one): Leicestershire: Yet to bat Kent: Yet to bat Match scorecard

Rain stopped any play being possible on the first day of Leicestershire's County Championship fixture against Kent at Grace Road.

Play was scheduled to start at 17:00 BST, but further showers prevented Kent from bowling first.

Kent were second in the Division Two table ahead of the game, four points behind leaders Nottinghamshire.

Leicestershire have yet to win in the Championship this season, losing two of their first three games.