Leicestershire v Kent: No play possible on first day because of rain

Grace Road
Leicestershire have only four points this season, having been deducted 16 points for repeated disciplinary offences
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day one):
Leicestershire: Yet to bat
Kent: Yet to bat
Match scorecard

Rain stopped any play being possible on the first day of Leicestershire's County Championship fixture against Kent at Grace Road.

Play was scheduled to start at 17:00 BST, but further showers prevented Kent from bowling first.

Kent were second in the Division Two table ahead of the game, four points behind leaders Nottinghamshire.

Leicestershire have yet to win in the Championship this season, losing two of their first three games.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girl running with a smile on her face

Timmy Tigers Football
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired