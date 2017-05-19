Glamorgan v Nottinghamshire: Riki Wessels and Jake Libby

Riki Wessels struck 17 fours and one six in his innings

Nottinghamshire pair Jake Libby and Riki Wessels scored centuries on the opening day of the County Championship match against Glamorgan in Cardiff.

The visitors recovered from an indifferent start to reach 335-6 at the close of play with Timm van der Gugten taking four wickets.

Libby and Wessels (120) shared a stand of 123 for the fifth wicket.

Libby, who faced 229 balls for his 109, struck 10 fours, as he reached the fourth century of his career.

Wessels began quietly but was soon into his stride and passed his 21st first-class century off 149 deliveries.

Wessels and captain Chris Read (47 not out) punished the tiring Glamorgan attack in the final session as they added 99, before Wessels was pinned lbw to become Van der Gugten's fourth victim in the penultimate over of the day.

Van der Gugten was the pick of the Glamorgan bowlers in his first Championship game of the season and ended the day with the creditable figures of 4-52 from 21 accurate overs.

Glamorgan fast bowler Timm van der Gugten told BBC Radio Wales:

"It felt really good to be back playing Championship cricket. I was looking forward to this one, coming back from injury it is tough to get into the white ball because they go after you from the first ball.

"It was nice to get into a rhythm and bowl a long spell.

"The pitch was quite slow, so we tried as a bowling unit to bowl as straight as possible and not give any width, and I thought we did that pretty well for the majority of the day.

"It might have got away from us a little bit at the end, but when we stuck to our plans it was quite hard to score.

"I think we probably would have batted if we won the toss so no surprises there, it looked like a pretty nice wicket to bat on."